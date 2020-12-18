BGT stars Flakefleet Primary school prepare for their Nativity with a difference

Video report by Victoria Grimes

The children of Flakefleet Primary have been preparing for their unique performance of the Nativity.

Set in the year 2020, this show will include portrayals of Boris Johnson, three Elvis Presleys' and Piers Morgan.

The school have also convinced David Walliams to take part in their virtual Nativity as the narrator.

We thought we'd rewrite the Nativity as if it was in 2020, the year of COVID. So unfortunately Mary and Joseph do have to travel quite a long way - 270 miles to Bethlehem from Fleetwood to get a COVID test. Dave McPartlin, Headteacher of Flakefleet Primary

The Britain's Got Talent judge and children's author used his golden buzzer to send the singing schoolchildren through to the live final during the first episode of last year's series.