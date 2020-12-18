A devoted wife of 57 years died just five weeks following the coronavirus-related death of her husband.

Their youngest son Mark has said they "couldn't live without each other".

Margaret had suffered from ill health after a fall in June and died at Fairfield General Hospital in Bury on 2nd December.

She had been diagnosed with lymphoma of the brain.

Her husband Barrie suffered from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and died at the same hospital on October 25th after testing positive for coronavirus.

They both died aged 77.

As mum was being taken to hospital in the ambulance she looked at a picture of my dad and said: 'I'm on my way'. They were always together. They never did anything apart and I think they just couldn't live without each other. I think when my dad died my mum just wanted to be with him. And she got her wish. Mark, Barrie and Margaret Hibbert's youngest son.

Barrie and Margaret Hibbert were married for 57 years.

The inseparable couple, who had two sons, five grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, met while working together at the Cock Hotel in Hazel Grove, Stockport, where Barrie was a waiter and Margaret was abarmaid.They carried on working together for much of their lives.

Their funerals took place at Rochdale Crematorium, both attended by around 20 family ands friends due to social distancing restrictions.