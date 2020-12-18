Ian Hopkins stands down as Manchester Chief Constable

The Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police, Ian Hopkins is to step down from his duties with immediate effect.This follows Greater Manchester Police being put into special measures following a damning report which found that it had failed to record 80,000 crimes in 12 months.

Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, made the announcement this evening.

Mr Burnham added that the Deputy Chief Constable, Ian Pilling, will take over the operational duties of Chief Constable ahead of a full recruitment process.

When asked why it was the Chief Constable who has stepped down and not him, he said "Because I do not run Greater Manchester Police. The police service is operationally independent from politicians and rightly so. My job is different. I have to hold the police to account for the services they provide to the Greater Manchester public, and I am here today doing my job holding the police service to account."

Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) said it was left "deeply troubled" over how cases handled by Greater Manchester Police were closed without proper investigation.

The watchdog also said the service from England's second largest police force to victims of crime was a "serious cause of concern".

Full statement from Ian Hopkins:"These are challenging times for Greater Manchester Police. The force has a long-term strategic plan to address the issues raised by the HMIC and I believe this plan should be led by a Chief Constable who can oversee it from start to finish.

Considering what is best for GMP and the communities we serve, and given my current ill health, I have decided to stand down from the post of Chief Constable with immediate effect.

It has been an honour to serve the public for 32 years, nearly 13 of which as a Chief Officer in GMP. Throughout my career I have been committed to achieving the best outcomes for the people I serve. The decision to stand down is not one I have taken lightly but I feel the time is right.

I was due to retire in autumn 2021 and bringing that date forward assists in the timely recruitment of my successor.

I would like to pay tribute to my colleagues and the many dedicated officers and staff I have had the privilege of working with throughout my service".

Full statement from Andy Burnham: