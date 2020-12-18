Video report by Tim Scott

John Edmonson has taken on the challenge of completing 1000 push-ups over ten days to raise money for The Motor Neurone Disease Association.The MND1000 challenge has seen John collaborate with friends to complete 1000 repetitive exercises to fundraise for the charity.

His challenge will see him do 100 assisted press ups over ten days.

John was given two years to live back in 2016, after being diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) but has since been putting his efforts into raising awareness of the condition.

He's always been a fitness fanatic and he's passed it onto me. Even in his state he's still got that muscle memory and still determined to get it done. Max Edmonson, John's son

He has also gained the support of Kevin Sinfield.

Last week saw the Leeds Rhinos' legend raise over 2 million pounds for the MND Association by running an incredible 7 marathons in 7 days.

It came after his ex teammate Rob Burrow was diagnosed with MND.

After Kevin heard about John's fundraising he sent John a special message.

Kevin Sinfield - Director of Rugby, Leeds Rhinos.

There's presently no cure for Motor Neurone Disease.

But that won't stop John and his team from fundraising to keep the chance of finding one alive.

To donate to John's MND1000 challenge click here.