The Government has announced a £30 million fund to support residents in high rise buildings with fire safety issues with the cost of installing fire alarms to replace the use of expensive waking watch services.

The Greater Manchester High Rise Task Force – set-up in 2017 to ensure the safety of high rise residents across Greater Manchester – welcomed the announcement, but is urging Government to ensure this fund is made available to all affected buildings, to relieve the financial burden imposed on residents caught up in the industrial scale cladding and regulatory crisis.

Rebecca Fairclough from Manchester Cladiators says the cash isn't enough.

Salford City Mayor Paul Dennet, Chair of the Greater Manchester High Rise Task Force, said: “We welcome the announcement of this additional financial support. But it is crucial that the Government commits to supporting all affected buildings. The Waking Watch Relief Fund must not create another ‘lottery’ in which many residents lose out. Support must be made available to all residents affected irrespective of the height of their building or the fire safety failings which put them at risk."

The Government also announced today a six-month extension to the deadline for building owners to complete their applications to the £1 billion Building Safety Fund, with a new deadline for submissions of 30 June 2021.

Paul Dennett said: “We will continue to work with residents in affected buildings and with campaign groups like the Manchester Cladiators to ensure that residents are not crippled with exorbitant costs that they should not be responsible for, just to keep themselves safe in their own homes.”