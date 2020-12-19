Four teenagers arrested in connection with the death of Alexander John Soyoye have been released on bail.

The teenagers - all 17-year-old boys - were arrested yesterday morning (Friday 18 December) on suspicion of violent disorder after warrants were executed at a number of addresses in North Manchester.

The arrests are part of the ongoing murder investigation into the death of 16-year-old Soyoye.

Alexander John Soyoye was killed in November. Credit: MEN Media

Just after 7pm on Thursday 6 November 2020, officers were called by the ambulance service to a report of a stabbing on Birchenall Street, Moston.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services Alexander John Soyoye was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Six men and one teenage boy have been charged in connection with the incident.

Investigators continue to appeal to the public for information, and encourage them to use the anonymous charity Crimestoppers where preferred.

Detective Chief Inspector Liz Hopkinson, of GMP's Major Incident Team, said: "We continue to appeal to those who may have been around the area at the time of Alexander's death and the preceding events close to Piccadilly and Moston Lane to come forward and assist us with our enquiries - either directly to police or anonymously via Crimestoppers.

"It is vital we get the answers Alexander's family deserve so they can understand exactly what occurred on that day which lead to their loved one's tragic death. Detective Chief Inspector Liz Hopkinson

"Our investigation continues to intensify as our team of detectives work around the clock and these arrests demonstrate our ongoing endeavour to get the answers for Alexander's family and friends."

Can you help?