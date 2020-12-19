Granada Reports Advent Heroes: Day 18 - Justine Bate.

When everyone started wearing face coverings, it made communication almost impossible for Justine Bate, who is deaf and needs to lipread. She began making see-through face masks to help people and raise awareness of the issue.

Each day throughout December, we are taking a look at people in the North West who have gone above and beyond for their community during the coronavirus pandemic.

Communities have pulled together in many ways, and over the next 24 days, we will be speaking to charity fundraisers, mental health advocates and even entertainers, all of whom have played a part in putting a smile on people's faces during a tough year.

