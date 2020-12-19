Man in serious condition in hospital after being shot in leg in Toxteth

A man is in a serious condition in hospital after being shot in the leg in Toxteth on Friday evening, (December 18).Emergency services were called to Laxey Street, near to Park Road just after 9pm where it was reported a man had been shot in the leg.The 47-year-old man was taken to hospital where he is receiving treatment for a gunshot wound to his leg. His condition is described as serious but stable.The incident – which is being treated as a targeted attack - happened on a grassed area close to the Globe pub on Park Road.

A police in cordon remains in place around the area. Credit: ITV News

Officers remain in the area where a cordon has been set up to allow for a forensic examination of the scene. House to house enquiries are also being carried out, and CCTV opportunities in the vicinity are being looked into.

Detective Inspector Sean Kelly-Martland said: “This would have clearly been a shocking incident, not just for the victim but for those people in the nearby pub and who live on the terraced streets close by.“If you were in the area and witnessed the incident or saw anything suspicious, or were driving past – perhaps on Park Road - at about 9pm and may have captured something on dashcam, please get in touch.“Information from the public has helped us put criminals behind bars, and take guns off our streets. You can help us make Merseyside a safer place by coming forward with information on this incident, or on anyone you suspect may be storing firearms.“We act on all information on gun crime and serious violence. Tell us what you know and we will put those involved before the courts.“The use of firearms simply will not be tolerated by Merseyside Police, and all year round we proactively target offenders with arrests, warrants and stop searches. We have seen an overall reduction this year thanks to those efforts, and will continue that work to stop incidents such as this from happening.”Can you help?