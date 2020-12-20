Liverpool City Council and the city's public health director are urging people returning to Merseyside from Tier 4 areas to get a Covid test as soon as possible.

Liverpool City Council tweeted a message pleading with people travelling from London and the South East, where tier 4 Covid restrictions are in place, to get tested to help stop the spread of coronavirus in the city region.

The city's Director of Public Health Matt Ashton also tweeted a message urging people to get tested at one of the city's many testing centres.

Millions of people across London and the south-east of England have entered a third lockdown as tier 4 restrictions came into force amid surging Covid-19 cases.

While Christmas has effectively been cancelled for almost 18 million people in London, south-eastern and eastern England, with households banned from mixing indoors and outdoors with others, the rest of the country faces a much scaled-back festive period.

On Saturday, Boris Johnson and the leaders of Wales and Scotland announced that the previous "three households, five days" rule was being ripped up and households only able to form "bubble" for Christmas Day only.

