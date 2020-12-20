Man arrested after woman in her 20s raped in Catterall in Lancashire

A man has been arrested in connection with the rape of a woman in Catterall.

Police were called around 3.50am on Saturday, December 19 to Tan Yard Road after a report a woman was heard screaming.

Officers attended with a woman in her 20s reporting she had been attacked by a man on a footpath off the road. The offender had made off from the scene.

Last night, officers arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of rape. He is in police custody.

Det Insp Chris Naidu, of Lancashire Police, said: “While we have made an arrest we continue to appeal to anyone with information to come forward.

“At this time we believe the victim travelled to the area in a taxi before the man assaulted her on a footpath close to Tan Yard Road.

“The woman continues to be supported by officers.

“We understand this is a very concerning incident for the local community and patrols have been increased in the area.”