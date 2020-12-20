Three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed in Manchester.Officers were called shortly after 10.30pm on Saturday 19 December to reports that a 15-year-old boy had been stabbed outside Alexandra Park on Claremont Road.The boy had been stabbed in the back and remains in hospital for treatment in a serious but not life-threatening condition.Three 15-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remain in custody for questioning.A large knife has also been recovered and taken for forensic examination.Enquiries are ongoing and detectives are keeping an open mind but early indications suggest this was a targeted attack.Investigators are appealing to the public for any further information in connection with the incident.

Detective Chief Inspector Denise Pye, of GMP’s City of Manchester division, said: “This is a very worrying incident where a teenage boy has suffered serious injuries, and an investigation is underway to establish the circumstances behind this attack.“We’ve made three early arrests as part of our enquiries, but are very much keeping an open mind at this stage and are appealing to any witnesses or other members of the public with information to contact us, or Crimestoppers anonymously.“I want to reassure the public that dedicated patrols have been put in place in response to this incident and there will be an increase in police visibility in the area at this time, and in the run-up to Christmas."