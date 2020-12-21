Plans have been announced for a celebration of all things The Beatles in Liverpool next year.

Beatleweek, which will commemorate the group's last album Let It Be, runs from the 25th to the 31st August.

This year's festival had to be virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic, so organisers hope announcing a string of live events will bring some festive cheer.

What is the theme of Beatleweek 2021?

Renowned as the biggest Beatles festival in the world, next year's International Beatleweek focuses on celebrating Let It Be, The Beatles last album released in 1970.

Headline guests will include May Pang and Paul McCartney's Wings band members Steve Holley and Laurence Juber.

The festival will take place over a string of venues across the city, including the Cavern Club.

The legacy of John Lennon will also be remembered in a special show. "John Lennon: You Are Here" will see the debut collaboration of John's past band members Earl Slick, Andy Newmark and Tony Levin plus Mark McGann

It's to mark 40 years since his death.

The director of The Cavern club, Bill Heckle said they will work with whatever restrictions are still in place come August, but that the vaccination roll out has given them hope.

We know it will be some time before things are back to 'normal' and many of our international visitors will take time to return to us but, having missed out on so much live music this year, we are committed to making next year's festival a real celebration for all who can join in physically in Liverpool and those fans who cannot." Bill Heckle

