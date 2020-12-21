A helpline offering support to victims of crime who have concerns about how it has been recorded has been launched.

The move follows a damning report by the police watchdog which found Greater Manchester Police (GMP) failed to record 80,000 crimes in 12 months.

Chief Constable Ian Hopkins also stepped down from his duties with immediate effect.

The force was placed into special measures by Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services, who say it reflects the "poor service the force provides to many victims of crime".

In response to the report Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham and Deputy Mayor Bev Hughes committed to launching the helpline.

The service, which is independent of the police, is run by charity organisation Victim Support on behalf of Greater Manchester Combined Authority.

Alongside offering support to victims of crime via existing services, the dedicated line will also offer advocacy to those who with to report a crime if it has not been recorded in the past as it should have been, or raise any associated issues or concerns.

You can call the line on: 0808 196 8416

WHO CAN CALL:

You can call the support line if you are a Greater Manchester-based victim of crime and:

You have previously reported a crime to GMP but were not referred to support services to help you cope and recover.

You wish to make a formal complaint or raise any concerns or issues about how your crime report was dealt with.

You want to report a crime if it has not been recorded in the past as it should have been.

Bev Hughes, Deputy Mayor of Greater Manchester for Policing, Crime, Criminal Justice and Fire said: "The public must have confidence that if they report a crime to the police, it will be treated with the upmost seriousness, recorded appropriately, and they will be given the help and support they need.

It is clear... Greater Manchester Police has let down victims, and while some improvements have been made following previous concerns raised by the Inspectorate, these have not been quick enough or gone far enough. Bev Hughes, Deputy Mayor

"Along with the Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, I have accepted the Inspectorate’s report in full and initiated a series of urgent actions, including the launch of a new Crime Support Line today, which we hope will restore public confidence and ensure that no victim of crime is left without the support they need.

“My plea to anyone who feels that their crime has not been dealt with as it should have been, or if you feel you weren't offered support to help you cope and recover, please contact the Greater Manchester Crime Support Line on 0808 196 8416.”

Jo Parks, Victim Support’s Services Director for North and North Midlands, encouraged victims of crime who feel they have been let down by GMP to contact the helpline.

She added: "We are independent of the police and our specialist staff can help you to challenge a police decision, make a complaint, get an update on your case or report a crime.

"Many victims will understandably feel let down by the recent news and some may feel re-traumatised or re-triggered. We want victims to know that support is available. Regardless of how you have been impacted, our support line is here to help you, and can be accessed anonymously if you choose."

If you want to report a crime that has taken place within the last month, you should contact Greater Manchester Police directly by calling 101 or report online at gmp.police.uk. If you, or someone else is in immediate danger always dial 999.

You can also contact GMP directly if you want to make a complaint, request an update on an existing crime, or submit a new crime report. Visit gmp.police.uk