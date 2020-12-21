Merseyside residents urged to sing carols on their doorstep to show 'Christmas is not cancelled'
People are being urged to sing from their doorsteps to help tackle poor mental health and to support NHS workers.
The Christmas sing-song on 21 December hopes to provide some festive spirit - and show people that, despite tightened coronavirus restrictions, Christmas is not cancelled.
It will also help support, and thank, staff at Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust - Merseyside's largest mental and community healthcare organisation - and the people they are caring for during the Covid-19 pandemic .
HOW CAN I GET INVOLVED?
At 6pm 21 December go out on to your doorstep to sing two festive songs - Silent Night and Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer.
Lyrics and more information can be found here.