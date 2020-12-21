People are being urged to sing from their doorsteps to help tackle poor mental health and to support NHS workers.

The Christmas sing-song on 21 December hopes to provide some festive spirit - and show people that, despite tightened coronavirus restrictions, Christmas is not cancelled.

It will also help support, and thank, staff at Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust - Merseyside's largest mental and community healthcare organisation - and the people they are caring for during the Covid-19 pandemic .

HOW CAN I GET INVOLVED?