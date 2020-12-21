More than a dozen teenagers have been arrested by police following a serious assault and transphobic attack on two people in Lancaster.

The 14 teens, all aged between 14 and 17-years-old, were arrested following an investigation into two incidents in October.

The first attack happened as a man and woman, who were walking with friends, were approached by a groups of youths who started to verbally abuse them.

The man, 19, was then punched to the face, fracturing his eye socket, while the woman, 20, was also punched before being dragged to the ground and kicked several times. She was left with a bloodied nose and lip.

Both went to Royal Lancaster Hospital for treatment following the attack on 3 October.

Two weeks later, on 24 October, a group of friends were in Williamson Park when they were subjected to verbal abuse and a teenage girl was subjected to transphobic abuse.

A man in his 20s was struck to the back of the head requiring hospital treatment, while a teenage girl was pulled to the ground by her hair and kicked.

As a fourth victim - a teenage girl - stated she was going to call the police the group attempted to knock her phone out of her hand before pulling her to the floor in the middle of the road by the hair.

A 17-year-old girl from Lancaster was arrested on suspicion of GBH, ABH and common assault. She was later released under investigation.

Officers are treating this incident as a hate crime.

Inspector James Martin of Lancaster Police, said: “These were two particularly shocking and violent incidents where several people, without provocation, were targeted and attacked.

“While we have made a number of arrests I would like to make it clear that we do not tolerate any form of abuse and will work tirelessly to bring those involved to justice.

“Everyone has the right to live free from fear of abuse. Abusing someone simply because of who they are is unacceptable.

“Lancashire Constabulary does not tolerate hate crime and we would encourage anyone who is the victim of prejudice or hostility to contact us.”

All, from the Lancaster and Morecambe areas, have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.