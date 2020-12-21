Tractor convoy brings festive cheer to Alder Hey Children's Hospital

Local farmers have brought a little festive cheer to Alder Hey Children's Hospital this week.

100 tractors decked out in Christmas lights came together on a 30 mile convoy to drive by the hospital, before delivering donations to a nearby foodbank.

The organiser, Oliver Harrison, said it was a brilliant team effort between the farmers and Merseyside Road Police.

"I can't say it in enough words - it's been amazing, seeing people's faces... it brought out the kid in everyone"

The event has so far raised £25,000 for the Alder Hey Children's Charity.