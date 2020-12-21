Report by Granada Reports reports Anna Youssef

A surge in demand for dogs during lockdown is encouraging puppy farms and unscrupulous breeders only interested in money, experts have warned.

A recent study found one in four dog owners who bought their pup during the pandemic may have purchased them from a puppy farm .

It has become such a lucrative business dogs are now being trafficked around the country with forged documents to meet demand.

Emma Billington and her tea have saved more than 1,500 dogs from all over the world who would have otherwise been put to sleep.

Dogs 4 Rescue in Irlam is the UK's first free-roaming animal sanctuary.

Aurora, who is around two, was rescued from a puppy farm and body bears the marks of multiple litters. Credit: ITV News

When Sarah and her partner decided to get a puppy, they thought they had done their research and found a reputable breeder.

But it soon become clear to Sarah - whose identity is being protected for legal reasons - that the pup had serious health and behavioural problems.

She says: "Once the vet had given him his heath check and his vaccinations they were concerned he had kennel cough at the time.

"They also noticed that he had gastroenteritis issues so he had lots of vomiting and diarrhoea. He also had a heart murmur.

"The vets have told us that it is due to his genetics and his breeding. "

He was scared of bin bags, he was scared of men, particularly men with deep voices. Sarah, puppy owner

Sarah - whose identity is being protected for legal reasons - witnessed first hand how a puppy can develop previously unseen health issues.

Sarah contacted the breeder to inform them of her dog's hereditary issues - but she says they were only interested in giving her a refund or another puppy.

All they were interested in was the finance side of it and they just said if you want to give him back we will give you a refund or you can choose another puppy. Sarah

She adds a refund was not an option, "How can you take back something that you brought home and loved instantly from the moment that you see them?"

Despite specialised treatment and care Sarah's dog continued to suffer from health issues, and passed away shortly before his third birthday.

She says: "We both struggle a lot... it's impacted our lives dramatically.. we don't want to get another dog just in case."

Vet Dr Rebecca Wade runs Irlam Animal Clinic, she says Sarah's story is all too familiar.

"If the parent hasn't been in good health then these puppies are not going to be in good health when you pick them up, have they been wormed? I mean worms are a big killer in dogs, you don't expect that to be the case, but it is," she says.

"Tiny puppies that cant cope with that sort of thing. But emotionally they are going to have this burden that there parents have not been socialised.

"You are then taking on a dog that is already damaged."

Lucy's Law came into force in April, which hopes to stop the practice of puppy farms.

It means that anyone wanting to get a new puppy or kitten in England must now buy direct from a breeder, or consider adopting from a rescue centre instead.

It also means that licensed dog breeders are required to show puppies interacting with their mothers in their place of birth.

If a business sells puppies or kittens without a licence, they could receive an unlimited fine or be sent to prison for up to six months.

But, some breeders are finding ways to get around the rules, with some even renting houses to make people think they are buying a dog from a family home, or even finding healthy dogs to pose as the puppy's mother.

WHAT IS A PUPPY FARM?

A puppy farm describes a place where, according to The Kennel Club, lots of dogs are bred, with "little or no regard for the health and welfare of the puppies or their parents".

There is a big difference between breeders you can trust and those whose practices are more questionable.

Breeders with a good reputation only tend to breed one to two different types of dog at a time and they always put the health of the animals first.

In comparison, puppy farms usually have lots more breeds available for purchase and the dogs can get sick as they are not always looked after properly, for example, The Kennel Club says specific health measures needed for specific dog breeds are ignored. This can have a knock on effect for owners who may end up taking on puppies with lots of health issues.

Puppy farms may also include dogs which have been illegally brought to the UK from other countries. These dogs could bring diseases that aren't currently found in the UK if they haven't been vaccinated beforehand and they may also suffer from lots of stress because they've had to travel from one country to another.

HOW CAN YOU SPOT A PUPPY FARM?

There are lots of factors to consider when buying a dog.

Here are a few tips from the RSPCA on what people should think about when looking for a puppy: