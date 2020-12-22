Blog by ITV's Isle of Man reporter: Joshua Stokes

The press conferences had come to a close, the Christmas parties were in full swing and the island was settling down for a relaxed Christmas and a brighter new year.

But today the Isle of Man Chief Minister, Howard Quayle MHK, announced further measures following the new strain of COVID-19 spreading through the UK.

A strain that is reportedly up to 70% more contagious than the original virus.

For now, the Isle of Man will remain on stage four of the borders framework meaning only Manx residents, key workers and those with special exemptions will be allowed into the Island.

However, it was largely hinted that stage five of closed borders may not be far away.

Key announcements from today

Isle of Man remains at stage four of border framework.

All exemption categories have been suspended except for maintenance of critical service, health and social care services, circumstances of public interest.

Those wanting to enter on ‘compassionate grounds’ won’t be accepted.

Exemption certificates already granted will be allowed.

Everyone arriving into the Isle of Man will be tested on day one and day 13 of self-isolation.

Combined cost for both tests will cost £50.

Those not taking a test will be required to self-isolate for three weeks.

Those in isolation will no longer be allowed to exercise for one hour.

What was originally called the ‘gold standard’ of self-isolation has now changed.

An increase from two weeks to three weeks will now see Manx residents forced into either spending £50 for 14 days of isolation with tests, or 21 days of isolation for free without them.

The Chief Minister also went on to say many Manx residents had already returned to the Isle of Man for Christmas.

But as I pointed out in the conference, there are still a number of Manx residents away from the Isle of Man who will be looking to return after the Christmas break.

This includes myself, as this blog is written from behind the other side of the borders - in the UK.

Anyone arriving into the Island will be required to take a test on day one and day 13 of their isolation, or face three weeks in isolation. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

The Chief Minister also said that the Council of Ministers will not rule out moving to stage five if the infection rate continues to rise in the UK.

Encouraging people not to travel unless it’s essential.

However, it should be noted that for the majority of people currently living and working in the Isle of Man, there is still little to no change to everyday life.

Social distancing is a thing of the past, large events are taking place weekly and mask-wearing is a rare sight.

As 2020 draws to a close, the Isle of Man remains officially ‘COVID-free’ from the virus.

But with the increasing spread of a new strain, a knee jerk reaction from Ministers and a newly delayed vaccination programme, the uncertainty and almost never-ending end date to the pandemic will continue into the new year.