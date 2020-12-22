Dying during a pandemic: How families are coping with loss

Video report by Tasha Kacheri

The reality of Covid-19 has meant that many people have had to navigate a lot of things on their own, including death.

While according to the government and courts it is a human right to be with your family members at the end of their life unfortunately not everyone has gotten that option.

Brenda Waddington's life changed when her dad Eric died on October 10th.Eric had lived with Brenda from Preston, and her husband for the last two and a half years after he was diagnosed with dementia and could no longer look after himself.The family got support from day centres but when the first wave of coronavirus hit the centres closed leaving the family with no support.

He needed 24-hour support. It was exhausting and I got to the point of breakdown, I was just so tired. Brenda Waddington

Eric, had not only lived with dementia but he also had prostate and skin cancer. His final weeks were divided between the care home that Brenda found for some respite care and hospital.

His family encountered huge difficulties when they tried to visit him both in the care home and hospital.Brenda said the rules seem arbitrary and stacked against those who needed to see their loved ones.

When Eric died, Brenda and her sibling were not by his side and did not get to say goodbye.

My dad died on his own and we have to suffer the guilt of that for the rest of our lives. Brenda Waddington

Eric's final weeks were divided between a care home and hospital. Credit: Family Photo

Around the time of Eric’s passing, NHS guidelines said people had a right to visit their loved ones if they were terminally ill in hospitals and care homes, but Eric was not so he slipped through the cracks.

Since then more guidance has been released specifically for care homes with the government stating that visiting should be enabled and supported where ever possible, but Julia Jones from John’s campaign say it’s not enough.

John’s Campaign is a group which campaigns for people with dementia to be supported by family carers in care homes and hospitals.

Julia said: “The new rules are fine but I think it needs to be made absolutely crystal clear, this isn’t a matter for a manager to have her own say so or for a care home company or a ward sister to have their say so on."

The wishes and needs of the dying person and their family are absolutely prioritised. John's Campaign

It’s a sentiment that is echoed by the charity Macmillan who want the government to pledge more money to support cancer services and end of life care.

They say that “long-term emotional pain can be caused when people don’t get the chance to say goodbye properly to loved ones and or to witness them have a peaceful supported death in a place of their choosing.”Sisters Suad and Sara Mohamed Ibrahim were supported by Macmillan nurses when they lost their dad Mohamed Ibrahim Omar to liver cancer in September.

Mohamed Ibrahim Omar spent his last few months at home surrounded by his wife and nine children. Credit: Family Photo

The support allowed Mr Omar to live his last few months at home surrounded by his wife and nine children.Sara said: “We all got to spend an equal amount of time with him, what’s more precious than time.”

Having the support of Macmillan meant everything to the Mohamed Ibrahim family but for Brenda it wasn’t the same reality.

Brenda said: “He should have been supported at that time, nobody should have to die alone when they know they are sick and death is a possibility.”

Now Brenda and her family are hoping that by raising awareness other people won’t have to go through what they did.

Sisters Suad and Sara Mohammed Ibrahim were supported by Macmillan nurses when they lost their dad. Credit: Family Photo

A spokesperson for Lancashire Teaching Hospitals – who are in charge of the hospital where Eric died, said: “We are very sorry for Brenda’s loss and would like to apologise again that she was unable to visit her father in hospital, when she should have been able to do so.

We have learned the lessons from this incident and will work to ensure this does not happen again. Lancashire Teaching Hospitals

"We do allow up to two family members to be with their loved one at the end of life, and if families arrive after their loved one has passed away they should still be ableto spend time with them to say their goodbyes.”