A family in Mersyeside got the shock of their lives after finding a royal python inside their tumble dryer.

The snake - which is believed to be an escaped or abandoned pet - had slithered into the machine of a home in Southport.

The RSPCA and the exotic animal charity BeastWatch UK, are trying to track down the reptile's original owner.

I think they were all a bit shocked by it. They weren't reptile keepers themselves. Mike Potts, BeastWatch UK

He added that the find was "an unusual situation on a number of levels" as a snake of that type wouldn't survived long in this cold weather.