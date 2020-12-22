Granada Reports Advent Heroes: Day 19 - Roger Boulton (Every Lesson Counts)

With schools closed and parents facing the challenge of juggling their own jobs with home schooling, Every Lesson Counts stepped up to the plate during lockdown by setting up a virtual school with online Zoom lessons, daily assemblies, live art sessions, science experiments and much more.

Each day throughout December, we are taking a look at people in the North West who have gone above and beyond for their community during the coronavirus pandemic.

Communities have pulled together in many ways, and over the next 24 days, we will be speaking to charity fundraisers, mental health advocates and even entertainers, all of whom have played a part in putting a smile on people's faces during a tough year.

See more of our Advent Heroes here.