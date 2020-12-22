Grieving stranger's festive kindness leaves Manchester mum 'speechless'

A young mum said she was left 'speechless' by a stranger's random act of kindness towards her son in Manchester.

Chelsea Robinson was shopping in Piccadilly Gardens on Sunday afternoon with her five-year-old son Kian Hempenstall, when a woman holding a Build A Bear box asked if he liked teddy bears.

The grieving mum, who now lives in Stoke-on-Trent, explained to Chelsea that her baby would now be eight years old and travels 70 miles to Manchester each year to buy two teddy bears: one to gift to a child of a similar age to what her child would be now and the other is kept by herself.

The random act of kindness was even more special for young Kian, as he suffered tragedy himself this year, when his dad died in a road accident in May.

Sharing a photo of Kian and the woman on Facebook, Chelsea, who lives in Fallowfield, said: "I’ve never felt so much kindness as we just received five minutes ago. To this wonderful lady, thank you.

Kian Hempenstall and the mystery lady who handed him a Build A Bear in a random act of kindness. Credit: MEN Media

"After all we’ve been through this year, especially for my precious little Kian losing his dad, I felt we had such a connection, even in that brief moment. I believe that angels come around in a time of need and this certainly was that."