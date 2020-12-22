Lancashire boy sets himself 100k challenge after best mate's cancer diagnosis

Video report by Mel Barham

A nine-year-old from Lancashire has set himself a challenge to run 100k before Christmas.

Freddie Xavi, from Whalley in Lancashire, set himself the challenge to raise money for the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital, where his best mate, Hughie Higginson, is being treated for leukaemia.

His initial target was £1,000 but the total now stands at more than £50,000.

Freddie's Christmas wish is for his friend to get better so that one day they can run together again.

You can find out more about Freddie's challenge here.