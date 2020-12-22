SMART Covid-19 sites in Liverpool a popular hit as thousands of people take part

SMART Covid-19 test centres in Liverpool have proved to be popular with Christmas shoppers.

To date, more than 6,500 have been tested in Liverpool ONE, and more than 2,160 in Liverpool Town Hall since opening their doors on Saturday 5 December.

Liverpool City Council, who operate the test centres, say data shows the sites have helped to reach 18-29 year-olds which have been previously classed as a ‘hard to reach’ group in the city.

The centres are aimed at those who aren’t experiencing any symptoms of Covid-19 and offer a Lateral Flow Test which will give results in under an hour.

Liverpool’s Acting Mayor, Councillor Wendy Simon, said: “It’s so rewarding to see residents and visitors embrace our testing programme – we are taking a stand against this virus and by identifying people who are positive, but not symptomatic, means we can put the appropriate measures in place and stop the spread of Covid-19.

“Now more than ever we need to be really conscious of all the guidance in place, and over the next couple of weeks we need to remember the key messages of keeping your distance, wearing a face covering and washing our hands regularly.”

Full details of all the city’s symptom-free testing centres are available here.