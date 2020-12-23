Police investigating what they call "an appalling daylight attack" on a man in Kirkham have released CCTV images of people they want to speak to.

A group of "five or six" men armed with a rake and a crowbar attacked a 29 year old from behind on Ash Avenue on Sunday 1 November.

The victim suffered a serious head injury.

This was an appalling attack in broad daylight on a street where families and children live. We are asking the public for their help in identifying the people pictured on CCTV. DC Steve Wood, Blackpool Police

DC Steve Wood added “If you recognise the clothing or these people look potentially like someone you know, please make contact with us.”

Do you recognise these men? Credit: Lancashire Police

Can you help?

email 3805@lancashire.police.uk

call 01253 604141

call 101 quoting incident reference 995 of November 1st

the independent charity Crimestoppers can be reached on 0800 555111 or online

Four men aged 25, 26, 33 and 24 have been arrested on suspicion of assault in relation to this incident. They have since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.