A host of famous faces have come together to wish staff at hospitals in Manchester a Merry Christmas.

Video messages for the more than 25,000 workers at hospitals across Manchester and Trafford from the Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust were collected as a special festive "thank you" for their hard work this year.

Presenter and actor James Corden, sports presenter Jamie Redknapp, comedian Romesh Ranganathan, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and Manchester City player İlkay Gündoğan were among those who recorded well wishes.

James Corden, who was clearly moved by the message, said: "I just wanted to wish a very Happy Christmas to all of the hard-working staff at the NHS hospitals in Manchester and Trafford.

I can't begin to think how difficult this year must have been for every single one of you. But please don't think it's ever taken for granted. James Corden

"The work that you do is vital and it means more than you will ever know, that you're there, doing what you do. Thank you so much, for this year, and all of the years to come."

Other people who contributed Christmas messages for the Trust's family of hospitals video include:

Top Gear stars Paddy McGuinness, Freddie Flintoff, and Chris Harris

Actress Jennie McAlpine

John Thomson

Actress, Tina O'Brien

Samia Longchambon

Ashley Taylor Dawson

Manchester United Women’s head coach Casey Stoney

Actor Chris Bisson

Musician and DJ Clint Boon

Manchester City Women’s head coach Gareth Taylor

Street dancer George Sampson

Sports presenter Hugh Ferris

Actor Ian Puleston-Davies

Actors Jason Done and Joe Gill

England cricket captain Joe Root and vice-captain Jos Buttler

Singers Max and Harvey

Strictly Come Dancing contestant and singer Max George

Sports commentator and former cricketer Michael Vaughan

Radio DJ Mike Toolan

Children's TV presenter Olivia Birchenough

Good Morning Britain presenters Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid

Actress Sarah Jayne Dunn

Actor Simon Gregson

Comedian Tom Davis

Manchester-based poet Tony Walsh.

Tanya Hamid, Interim Director of Charity at Manchester Foundation Trust Charity, said: "The Charities team, like many of us across the North West and beyond, appreciate just how hard our colleagues in the Trust have worked this year, and every year.

"It felt only right that we called upon our patrons and celebrity supporters to help us wish them a Merry Christmas as a thank you for all their efforts during the Covid pandemic.

"We hope that this special video will bring a few smiles to our colleagues during the festive period and lets them know how truly appreciative the whole nation is of their wonderful contributions in 2020."

If you would like to support the hospitals in Manchester Foundation Trust's family, there is still time to make a Christmas donation here.