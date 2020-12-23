Famous faces wish NHS staff at Manchester Hospitals a Merry Christmas
A host of famous faces have come together to wish staff at hospitals in Manchester a Merry Christmas.
Video messages for the more than 25,000 workers at hospitals across Manchester and Trafford from the Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust were collected as a special festive "thank you" for their hard work this year.
Presenter and actor James Corden, sports presenter Jamie Redknapp, comedian Romesh Ranganathan, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and Manchester City player İlkay Gündoğan were among those who recorded well wishes.
James Corden, who was clearly moved by the message, said: "I just wanted to wish a very Happy Christmas to all of the hard-working staff at the NHS hospitals in Manchester and Trafford.
I can't begin to think how difficult this year must have been for every single one of you. But please don't think it's ever taken for granted.
"The work that you do is vital and it means more than you will ever know, that you're there, doing what you do. Thank you so much, for this year, and all of the years to come."
Other people who contributed Christmas messages for the Trust's family of hospitals video include:
Top Gear stars Paddy McGuinness, Freddie Flintoff, and Chris Harris
Actress Jennie McAlpine
John Thomson
Actress, Tina O'Brien
Samia Longchambon
Ashley Taylor Dawson
Manchester United Women’s head coach Casey Stoney
Actor Chris Bisson
Musician and DJ Clint Boon
Manchester City Women’s head coach Gareth Taylor
Street dancer George Sampson
Sports presenter Hugh Ferris
Actor Ian Puleston-Davies
Actors Jason Done and Joe Gill
England cricket captain Joe Root and vice-captain Jos Buttler
Singers Max and Harvey
Strictly Come Dancing contestant and singer Max George
Sports commentator and former cricketer Michael Vaughan
Radio DJ Mike Toolan
Children's TV presenter Olivia Birchenough
Good Morning Britain presenters Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid
Actress Sarah Jayne Dunn
Actor Simon Gregson
Comedian Tom Davis
Manchester-based poet Tony Walsh.
Tanya Hamid, Interim Director of Charity at Manchester Foundation Trust Charity, said: "The Charities team, like many of us across the North West and beyond, appreciate just how hard our colleagues in the Trust have worked this year, and every year.
"It felt only right that we called upon our patrons and celebrity supporters to help us wish them a Merry Christmas as a thank you for all their efforts during the Covid pandemic.
"We hope that this special video will bring a few smiles to our colleagues during the festive period and lets them know how truly appreciative the whole nation is of their wonderful contributions in 2020."
If you would like to support the hospitals in Manchester Foundation Trust's family, there is still time to make a Christmas donation here.