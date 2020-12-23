Kyle Whitley: another man arrested in Litherland murder probe

Police investigating the death of a teenager in Merseyside have arrested another man on suspicion of murder.

18 year old Kyle Whitley was stabbed in Vincent Road, Litherland, on the afternoon of Monday 13th April.

He died in hospital.

A 23-year-old man of no fixed abode from Walton was arrested on suspicion of murder and conspiracy to supply Class A drugs. He has been released on conditional bail.

To date five people have been arrested in connection with Kyle’s murder, three of whom remain under investigation.

Can you help?