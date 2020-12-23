A man who has donated blood plasma more than a dozen times since recovering from coronavirus is urging others to do the same - in a hope it could save patient's lives.

Jason Crescenti has so far donated 14 times since he was hospitalised in Liverpool with Covid-19 at the end of March.

The 53-year-old's donations are helping trials determine if plasma, the liquid part of blood, can help fight the infection.

If successful, antibodies collected from previously-positive patients could then be transfused into others who are still sick to help them recover.

It was horrible. It's a horrible disease. I was lying in a ward where people were dying around me. Jason Crescenti

"You've got no motivation to do anything. You can't do anything. You can't wash. You can't eat. You can't speak most of the time. It's just a horrible disease," he added.

Blood plasma is collected like a normal blood donation but then separated at the centre. Credit: NHSBT

Plasma is collected much like a normal blood donation and separated on site.

Results of the trials are expected soon and the NHS wants to stock up so there is enough to help those in need.

Professor Mike Murphy, a Consultant Haematologist for NHS Blood & Transplant, says: "We know from our tests that those people who have been treated in hospital for Covid, men and people over the age of 35 are most likely to have high levels of antibodies.

"So if you're in any one of those groups, please come forward to donate plasma. It could save lives."

Experts say there is no increased risk to the donor as their antibodies are replaced quickly.

People who have had the illness at any levels can donate – including people with minor symptoms – but there is a special need for the most seriously ill people to donate as new analysis shows generally they have the highest antibody levels.

So far 114 people have donated plasma in the North West - including 45 people at Liverpool’s two plasma donor centres, 62 at Manchester’s two donor centres, and seven at Lancaster’s donor centre. A new donor centre has also opened in Bolton.

But Jason wants more people to follow his lead.

He says: "My antibody levels are still high. High enough to make a difference to other people.

While I've got it I feel like its the minimum I can do to help everybody that's been working so hard throughout this epidemic. It doesn't hurt at all. I would urge everybody who can to donate whenever they can. Jason Crescenti

