Caritas feeds around 400 people a week

One of the region's oldest charities says the lack of church worship during the coronavirus pandemic has badly affected their fundraising efforts.

Caritas is the official charity of the Diocese of Salford - working with some of the area's most poor and vulnerable people.

This is their busiest time of year.

The people that come here to get their lunch, that might be the only thing they get to eat that day. As we get closer to Christmas the numbers are definitely rising, the weather's worsening, and that makes things difficult for rough sleepers - we get very worried when somebody disappears. Lorraine Cumbo, Caritas

The charity runs a number of day and drop in centres, providing meals and groceries for those affected by poverty, homelessness, or isolation.

They also fund a number of longer term programmes, helping people to break the vicious cycle of poverty, and access healthcare, benefits, training or housing.

But while the team says the public have been "exceptionally generous" in donating items of food or clothing, financial contributions are also essential to keep these programmes going.

The charity's fundraising has been badly affected by churches having to limit worship.

Every year, the charity runs an annual advent fundraiser, using collection plates in the parish churches. December is responsible for around a third of their total donations.

But with the coronavirus pandemic affecting church worship, and social distancing meaning collection plates can't be passed around, Caritas says voluntary contributions are down around 80 or 90%.

For the first time in their 130 year history, they've launched an online appeal instead:

Our fundraising has been dramatically affected by our ability to reach out to parishes. It means Caritas is going to be very stretched in the way we provide support to those affected by homelessness, poverty, or isolation. Patrick O'Dowd, Caritas

He added "For those that have donated - just, thank you so very much."