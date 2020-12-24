A family's joy after being told they can take their daughter home for Christmas

A family has spoken of their 'relief and happiness' to be told they can bring their baby girl home for Christmas.

11-month-old Teddie Brereton, was only 12-hours-old when she was rushed to Alder Hey Children's Hospital after being born with a cleft lip and a serious blockage in her bowel.

Engineer Dad Dan, said: "We knew about the cleft through the first scan, but the bowel problem got picked up a bit later.

"We didn't realise to what extent the issue was going to be until she was actually born."She can't feed like a normal baby - she has nutrition through a central line in her blood stream."It is serious but she's a lot better now."

Having since undergone 12 surgeries, doctors have now told Teddie's parents she will be able to go home for Christmas.

Credit: Liverpool Echo

Dan, said: "It was touch-and-go. At the back of your mind you're hopeful but you try not to think about it too much because you're never quite sure if something's going to happen."The couple, who have two other daughters, said they're hopeful Teddie won't have to endure any further surgery on her bowel but it's still too soon to say for sure.

Teddie will need two further operations on her cleft palate with her next surgery at Alder Hey in January.The overjoyed dad spoke highly enough about the treatment his daughter had received at the children's hospital.He said: "They've been absolutely brilliant. Everyone consultants, physio and staff nurses. They're really friendly, really welcoming."The biggest issue was not having our family around us because of the Covid restrictions."But the staff were just brilliant, they became our family. They genuinely care as well."It's not just I'll do my job and then go home. They're passionate about what they do."