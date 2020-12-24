Cheshire and Warrington move into Tier 3 Covid-19 restrictions

More parts of the North West have now moved into Tier 3 - 'very high alert' level Covid-19 restrictions.

The restrictions came into place in the early hours for Cheshire East, Cheshire West and Warrington, joining Greater Manchester, Lancashire, Blackburn with Darwen, and Blackpool who were already in Tier 3.

What you cannot do under Tier 3 restrictions:

No household mixing indoors or outdoors, except in parks/public gardens

All hospitality venues closed, except for takeaways and deliveries

Avoid travel out of area

All accommodation/entertainment venues closed

All retail, leisure and personal care services are able to reopen

Places of worship can remain open

The Government's key criteria for assessing tiers:

1. case detection rates in all age groups

2. case detection rates in the over 60s

3. the rate at which cases are rising or falling

4. positivity rate (the number of positive cases detected as a percentage of tests taken)

5. pressure on the NHS

Responding to the government’s decision to move Cheshire East, Cheshire West and Warrington into Tier 3, council leaders acknowledged the additional restrictions had become necessary and were ‘deeply disappointed’ to see the recent acceleration of rates of infection.