Children who have had to stay at Furness General Hospital have been given quilts from an organisation inspired by the Snoopy and Charlie Brown cartoons.

'Project Linus', named after the blanket-loving character in the cartoon, aims to provide comfort blankets traumatised babies, children and teenagers through the provision of new home-made patchwork quilts and knitted blankets.

The volunteer organisation has made hundreds of quilts for children in hospital in Barrow-in-Furness and the South Lakeland areas.

Project Linus began in America in 1995 when Karen Loucks saw a newspaper article showing how much a comfort blanket had helped a young cancer victim - the writer of the cartoon gave permission for the character's name to be used.

Linus in the Charlie Brown cartoons was known for carrying around a blanket. Credit: Project Linus/ Peanut Cartoons

Jean Hoskins, Barrow and South Lakes Area Coordinator for Project Linus, recently delivered the quilts to Children’s Ward Manager, Kerry Little.

Jean said: “Here in Barrow and South Lakeland we have a number of ladies - too many to mention by name - and groups who contribute their work to Project Linus.

"Without their continued support, we would not be able to give the quilts and blankets to various organisations caring for children. The largest recipients are the Children’s Ward at Furness General Hospital and SCBU.

"Over the time I have been co-ordinator, I have been able to expand the number of outlets to which the quilts and blankets have been given.

"The mantra remains the same: ‘All children from birth to 19 who are sick, disabled, disadvantaged or traumatised are eligible to be given a ‘hug in a quilt’ or a blanket.’"

Rosie Johnson, Clinical Lead on the Children’s Ward at FGH, said: "We are always extremely grateful to Project Linus for providing us with the beautiful quilts for children to receive while they are on the ward and also to take home.

"The quilts bring such a lot of comfort to them as well."