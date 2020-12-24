Granada Reports Advent Heroes: Day 24 - Nicky Iginla

Nicky Iginla set up the Caring and Sharing Charity Organisations Rochdale to bring about community cohesion.

They adapted their work to provide much-needed food to the vulnerable clients and families of Rochdale.

They have run several webinars on young people's mental health, cancer in BME people and did a brilliant Black History cultural event online, which incorporated all the different cultures of Rochdale.

