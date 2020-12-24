Health campaigners are urging people to make sure their friends and relatives have good mental health over the Christmas period.

The 'How's your head' campaign has said that winter is typically a time when people's mental health can suffer and that it is likely to be more at risk this year with coronavirus restrictions.

The campaign also said that encouraging to open up and talk about their issues can make a big difference.

Professional support is also available for people who are struggling. The Greater Manchester Mental Health helpline – 0800 953 0285 – is available round the clock and is free to call.

Support can also be found at councils in Lancashire, Merseyside and Cheshire.

The initiative is being backed by Trafford Council, Cllr Jo Harding said: "Covid has been a really tough time for so many people.

"There are issues around health or employment that can have a massive effect. Vaccines are already being rolled out but the long winter nights are proven to affect people too.

"Thankfully there are simple things we can do to help the people we love. If we just ask, ‘how’s your head’ it can encourage people to open up and begin an improvement in mental health.

"We are getting through Covid as a community. We can also get through individual crises by working together and supporting one another."

Dr Liz Clarke, Clinical Education and Mental Health Lead at NHS Trafford CCG, said: "However bad you might feel, there is help available. If you want to talk to a friend or relative about it, they will want to be there for you.

"If you would prefer to speak to experienced mental health professional staff then we are there for you.

"No matter your age, gender, sexual orientation or ethnicity, we want you to know that you are not alone and we are here to support you."