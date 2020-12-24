North West high streets to benefit from Government funding to transform towns

High Streets across the North West will receive up to £168.8 million in funding as part of the Government's levelling up agenda to help towns with transformation plans.

The announcement comes as the Housing Secretary, Robert Jenrick confirmed allocations of up to £830 million funding to regenerate high streets across England as part of the Government’s £1 billion Future High Streets Fund.

Funding will help with improvements in transport infrastructure, new homes, the transformation of underused spaces and job creation.

Four high streets in the North West will be awarded up £66.7 million.

Stretford, Stockport, Winsford and Birkenhead will each receive the full funding they bid for in recognition of the plans they have developed.

Stretford will be awarded £17.6 million to create a new, expanded high street, with enhanced landscaping and better transport links.

Stockport will be awarded £14.5 million to redevelop the iconic Mersey Square and to repurpose nearby vacant retail units to community and leisure facilities.

Winsford will be awarded £9.9 million to help transform Fountain Square and make improvements to public transport, pedestrian and cycle routes.

Birkenhead will be awarded £24.5 million for 186 new homes, road safety improvements and a permanent new space for its historic market.

Minister for High Streets Kelly Tolhurst said: “Towns across the North West have a proud history of industry and commerce, and we are supporting them to preserve this heritage for future generations.

“In Stockport, £14.5 million will support plans to redevelop Mersey Square and repurpose empty retail units, supporting local businesses and jobs. And in Stretford, £17.6 million will help revitalise the high street with landscaping and an improved retail offer.

“The year ahead will be a big one for high streets in the North West, with government investing across the region to help create vibrant places that communities are proud of, supporting recovery from the pandemic and delivering on our Plan for Jobs.”