Police issue appeal following Prescot robbery which left shop assistant shaken

Police in Merseyside want to trace two men following a robbery at a shop in Prescot.

The incident happened at 8.50pm last night, Wednesday 23rd December, when two males entered the Co-op Late shop on Warrington Road.

Police say the men threatened the female shop assistant before stealing a quantity of cash and cigarettes.

The assistant wasn’t hurt but is said to have been left shaken by her ordeal.

Merseyside Police have released CCTV images of the two men who left the scene on foot.

Detective Inspector Tony O’Brien said: “I would ask anyone who was in the vicinity of the Co-op store on Warrington Road at around 9pm last night who saw anyone or anything suspicious to contact us.

“Although the CCTV is not the clearest I am hoping that someone may recognise the clothing or build of the two men in the CCTV images and come forward with information which could assist our investigation.

“Shop assistants should be able to go about their business without being threatened in such a manner and we are determined to find the people responsible and bring them to justice.”