Thousands queue for Covid-19 tests in Merseyside in time for Christmas visits

Thousands of people have queued at coronavirus testing sites across Merseyside today as people try to get tested in time for Christmas.

Queues began to form at Liverpool Town Hall from as early as 7am while others formed at testing centres at Wavertree Tennis Centre, Splashworld in Southport and the Floral Pavilion in New Brighton.Liverpool City Council shared a photo of long queues at the Town Hall testing site in the city centre yesterday, encouraging people to attend other centres to get their tests.

The Southport site alone saw more than 200 tests performed in its first hour of operation.

One tester said: "We had to turn people away yesterday. Some had been waiting hours, so I get why you'd not be pleased."But my advice to anyone who wants a test is to come sooner rather than later. If you get here at half four expecting a test, you'll probably be disappointed."

Liverpool City Council said on Twitter that they have now closed the queues at two symptom-free Covid-19 testing centres to ensure everyone already queuing can receive a test.