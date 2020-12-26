Stolen dog found 170 miles away from home in Burnley reunited with family

A stolen dog has been reunited with her family after she went missing eight months ago and was found abandoned and injured 170 miles away from home.

The French Bulldog was recently found late at night at the side of a canal in Liverpool Road, Hapton, near Burnley, by a woman walking her dog.

A microchip revealed that Minnie, belonged to a family who lived 170 miles away in Moreton in Marsh, Gloucestershire and had been reported missing back in March after she disappeared from the garden of her home.

RSPCA animal rescuer, inspector Ryan King, was called to help Minnie - who needed life-saving surgery to have her leg amputated.

Ryan said: “We don’t know where she has been for the past eight months but she has clearly been neglected and then to be dumped like rubbish at the side of a cold canal is just awful.

If the dog-walker had not spotted her I don’t think Minnie would have survived much longer so I am grateful to the woman who found her. RSPCA animal rescuer, inspector Ryan King

The three-legged dog has now been reunited with her family by the RSPCA.

Ryan said: “It was great to see such a happy ending after all Minnie has endured. She was so excited to see her family.

“As soon as I got her out of the van and started walking towards the house she started pulling me as she knew where she was going.

“She rushed straight over to Staci with her tail wagging and jumping up at her. She looked so happy to be home - and was enjoying getting lots of fuss and love.

We weren’t sure we would ever see her again when she went missing so we are over-the-moon to have her back in time for Christmas. Owner Staci

The RSPCA say they are concerned to see how many dogs are being stolen each year and urge anyone who believes their pooch has been taken to report the incident to police immediately.

A spokesperson for the RSPCA said: “As an animal welfare charity the RSPCA doesn’t deal directly with pet theft - leaving criminal matters such as this to the expertise of police - but we believe the rise in dognapping could be as a result of the surging popularity, and value, of certain ‘designer’ breeds and fashionable crossbreeds.

“We’d urge all dog owners to take extra precautions to protect their pets from thieves by neutering them, ensuring they are microchipped with up-to-date contact details registered, ensuring they wear a collar with contact details embroidered or an engraved ID tag. We’d also advise that owners never leave their pets tied up outside shops or alone in cars, ensure their gardens are secure with gates locked, and ensure their pet has a good recall and doesn’t stray too far when off-lead on walks."