£1000 fines issued and man arrested at Manchester Boxing Day rave

Greater Manchester Police issued two £1000 fixed penalty notices and arrested a man after an illegal rave took place in the Shudehill area of Manchester.

Police said they found around 100 people gathered at empty flats at around 4.20am this morning on Hanover Street.

The fines were handed to two teenagers aged 17 and 18, whilst a 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of racially-aggravated public order - he remains in custody for questioning.

Chief Inspector Colin MacDiarmid, of GMP’s City of Manchester division, said: "There is no denying the blatant breach of COVID legislation that took place here last night, and enquiries are ongoing to ensure the organisers of this gathering are held accountable for their unacceptable actions."The majority of people in Manchester have made tremendously difficult sacrifices over the Christmas period and have complied with the rules that we all have to follow; however, it is the minority of people who attend events such as this that risk undoing the hard work of everyone else."

Police believe that the gathering was attended by people from across the North West, which they said, "undermines the whole spirit of us all needing to be in this together to battle the ongoing risk of coronavirus".