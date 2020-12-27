Golfer meets charity founder whose defibrillator saved his life on golf course

Video report by Joshua Stokes

A golfer from the Isle of Man who collapsed from a cardiac arrest on Douglas Golf Course has returned to the course.

Fergus Murdoch was saved by a defibrillator which was installed at the course by the charity Craig's Heartstrong Foundation.

The charity was set up by Paula Lunt after her son Craig died at the age of 25 from an undiagnosed heart defect.

She met up with Fergus on his return to the golf course and asked people to donate to the charity as it "could be you" who may be in need of the defibrillator in the future.