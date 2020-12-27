Preston stabbing: Two more arrested in connection with stabbing of teen

Two more people have been arrested by Lancashire Police as part of an investigation into the stabbing of a 16-year-old boy in Preston.

The teenager was found with injuries to his chest and legs on December 23 and is currently in hospital in a "critical condition" - four people were arrested in connection with the stabbing on Christmas Eve.

A 20-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman, both from Preston, have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender - police say that they are both currently in custody.

Three of the men who were arrested on Thursday are still being questioned after the police were granted extra time to interview them.

They are a 16-year-old boy from Preston and an 18-year-old man from Leyland both arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, and a 17-year-old boy from Preston arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.

A 36-year-old woman who was also arrested has been released under investigation.

DCI Lee Wilson, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said:

This incident has left a teenage boy battling for his life and my thoughts are with him and his family at this extremely distressing time. While we have now made a number of arrests, our enquiries are very much ongoing.

"This appears to have been an attack on a defenceless young man and while we remain open-minded as to why this has happened, I want to appeal to the community of Preston and, in particular Deepdale, to come forward if they have any information that could assist us in bringing those responsible to justice.

"I want to reassure members of the public that if they come forward and assist us with any information that this will be dealt with in the strictest confidence."

He added that there will be increased police patrols in the area to reassure members of the public.