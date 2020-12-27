Stockport teenager in 'critical condition' after being hit by police car

A 15-year-old boy is in hospital in a critical condition after he was hit by a police car responding to an incident.In a statement, Greater Manchester Police said officers were on their way to reports of a 'domestic disturbance' when the tragic incident took place.The collision happened at around 9.30pm on Saturday night on Garners Lane in Stockport.

The boy was taken to hospital with a 'serious head injury' where he remains in a "critical condition".An investigation is underway and the incident has been referred to both GMP's internal watchdog and the Independent Office for Police Conduct.Police are asking anyone with any information about the collision to contact them on 0161 856 4741, quoting incident number 2808 of 26/12/2020.