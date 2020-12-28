Everton vs Manchester City postponed after Covid-19 outbreak in City squad

The Premier League clash between Manchester City and Everton has been postponed due to a "number of positive coronavirus cases" being found in the City camp.

City pair Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker returned positive tests on Christmas Eve along with two members of the club's backroom staff.

It has not been reported which other players have tested positive for the virus.

It was decided by the Premier League that security of Manchester City's bubble was compromised and that playing the game risked spreading the virus further.

The Premier League said that the health and safety of the players was the "priority" in making the decision.

City have also said that the first-team training ground will close for an "indeterminate period" and that there will be more testing in the club to find any other cases.

Everton have advised fans who had been successful in gaining tickets for tonight's clash not to travel to Goodison Park.