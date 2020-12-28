Fire crews tackling large fire in Leigh involving 300 tonnes of hay and wood

Fire crews from across Greater Manchester have been tackling a large fire in Leigh which involved around 300 tonnes of hay and wood.

Firefighters have been working through the night to try and extinguish the blaze on a field near Hooten Lane, with ten fire engines in attendance at the height of the fire.

This morning eight fire crews are still at the scene with Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue saying that it remains a "sizeable incident".

Fire crews have been working in cold conditions through the night. Credit: GMFRS

Station Manager Robert McDonagh, who is in charge of the incident, said: "Our crews have been here working in freezing temperatures right throughout the night, and I cannot praise them enough for their professionalism and determination.

"Thanks to their outstanding work, alongside colleagues from Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service, I’m pleased to say that we’ve made good progress in extinguishing this fire."

He added: "We expect to scale back further once further progress is made, but for the time being this remains a sizeable incident and members of the public should continue to avoid the area while emergency services are in attendance."

People in the area are being advised to keep their windows and doors closed as the fire is still producing smoke.

Area Manager Ben Levy said: "I'd like to personally thank fire crews who have ended their Christmas working tirelessly in arduous conditions including rain, mud and snow, to ensure the impact of this incident is as minimal as possible for local residents."