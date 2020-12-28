Merseyside Police appeal for information after assault in Old Swan area

Merseyside Police are appealing for information after a 27-year-old man was left in a critical condition following an assault in Old Swan yesterday afternoon.

Police were called by paramedics after they attended to a man who had suffered a serious head injury on Prescot Road, which occurred after he was attacked on his pushbike.

A 30-year-old man from Crosby has been arrested on suspicion of the assault and is being questioned by detectives. Police are asking for anyone for information or dashcam footage to come forward to assist them with their investigation.

The alleged assault occurred on Prescot Road in the Old Swan area of Liverpool. Credit: Google

Detective Inspector Jennie Beck said: "The investigation is in its early stages and at this time detectives are trying to ascertain the motive for the attack.

"Prescot Road was exceptionally busy yesterday afternoon and I would urge anyone who was in the area at about 4pm, who may have seen the incident, or who has any phone/dashcam footage or information, which could help us with our inquiries to get in touch." Anyone with any information is asked to contact @MerPolCC, 101 quoting reference 0591 of 27 December, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or @CrimestoppersUK.