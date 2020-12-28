More North West clubs postpone fixtures due to Covid-19 outbreaks

Morecambe FC and Rochdale AFC have both informed the EFL that they cannot fulfill their next two fixtures due to coronavirus outbreaks at both clubs.

Morecambe have had to cancel League 2 games against Bolton Wanderers and Bradford, whilst Rochdale have suspended League 1 fixtures against MK Dons and Crewe Alexandra.

Both clubs had been due to play tomorrow night and on Saturday afternoon.

Earlier today Manchester City's game against Everton was postponed after City had a "number of positive cases" in their first team.

Morecambe's Football Secretary and Director Mick Horton said: "It is very disappointing that we have had to make this decision but the welfare of our players, staff and opponents remains the number one priority and following detailed conversations with the relevant authorities we have also decided to close our training ground for 10 days as well.

"On behalf of the Club, I wish all those affected a swift and speedy recovery."

Rochdale said in a statement that "the circumstances surrounding the postponements will now be the subject of an investigation in accordance with EFL Regulations".

Revised dates for the fixtures have not yet been announced.