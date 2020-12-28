North West's best roller derby team looking for new home

Video report by Jennifer Buck

The North West's best roller derby team are looking for a new home after the Thunderdome roller rink in Oldham was earmarked for re-development.

Rainy City All Stars boast some of the best roller derby players in the country and have competed at events nationally and internationally.

The team haven't been able to practice indoors since March because of the pandemic and are now looking for a new home.

They have trained and competed at the Thunderdome for the last nine years and also ran youth groups from the venue.

The team have said that the sport is a great outlet for women and for people from the LGBT community.

The sport involves two teams of 15 competing in small scrimmages in attempts to lap opposing team members.