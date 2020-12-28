Preston Stabbing: 16-year-old victim dies in hospital, three charged with murder

Three people have been charged with the murder of a teenager who was stabbed in a house in Preston on December 23.

Sarmad Al-Saidi, 16, was found with "critical" injuries to his chest and legs at an address in Chatham Place on Wednesday evening before passing away in hospital yesterday.

18-year-old Jamie Dixon from Leyland appeared before Preston Magistrates charged with Sarmad's murder this morning.

Two other teenagers, aged 16 and 17, have also been charged with murder - they cannot be named for legal reasons.

Two people arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released under investigation, according to Lancashire Police.

DCI Lee Wilson, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: "While we have now charged three males as part of this investigation, our enquiries are very much ongoing.

"I want to take this opportunity to thank members of the community for their invaluable help with this investigation so far and continue to ask anybody with information to come forward."