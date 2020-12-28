Preston Stabbing: Three charged with attempted murder of teenager

Three people have been charged with attempted murder after a teenager was stabbed inside a house in Preston.

The 16-year-old boy was found with "critical" injuries to his chest and legs at an address in Chatham Place on Wednesday 23 December, police have said he is "continuing to battle for his life" in hospital.

18-year-old Jamie Clayton has been charged with the attempted murder of the teen, two other teenagers, aged 16 and 17, have also been charged but cannot be named for legal reasons.

They will appear before Preston Magistrates later today.

Two people arrested yesterday on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released under investigation, according to Lancashire Police.

DCI Lee Wilson, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: "While we have now charged three males as part of this investigation, our enquiries are very much ongoing.

"I want to take this opportunity to thank members of the community for their invaluable help with this investigation so far and continue to ask anybody with information to come forward."