RSPCA seeks owners of dog electrocuted on train tracks near Liverpool

A dog which had a "miraculous" survival after being electrocuted on train tracks is now looking to be reunited with its owners.

RSPCA inspectors say the Chow Chow was seconds from death when she was seen on the tracks near Liverpool Central station by a train driver at 8.20am on Sunday.

The driver was able to stop just in time and rescue the dog, whose thick fur was singed, before contacting the RSPCA.

Inspector Vicki McDonald, from the animal charity, said: "The dog smelt strongly of burning and was bleeding from the mouth as well as suffering a leg injury which she couldn't bear weight on - it is miraculous she is alive.

"As she is a chow chow her fur was so thick that we don't yet know if she has any other burn injuries, so she will be shaved at the vet's so they can check her over.

"She was so badly burnt though, her thick fur has been singed on her body. The poor dog must have been absolutely terrified.

"She was wearing a harness so is more than likely an owned dog who ran off while on a walk, and we would love to reunite her with her family who could be desperately searching for her."

The dog's legs were injured in the incident. Credit: RSPCA

No microchip has been found, but Ms McDonald says the electrocution may have stopped the chip from working.

She added: "At the moment she is in our care where she is being treated for injuries to her left leg and muzzle - but she isn't out of the woods yet as it may be that the electrocution caused neurological damage and may not be noticeable straight away.

"However she is getting a lot of love and care by staff at the hospital who are keeping an eye on her.

"The most important thing right now is she is conscious although a little subdued.

"We would love to reunite her with her owner as they must be worried sick."

Anyone with information about who the dog belongs to can call the RSPCA on 0300 123 8018.